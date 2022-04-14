52nd MXG hosts Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter Competition

Senior Airman Kelsey Underhile, 34th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons crew member, prepares to load a GBU-12 paramount onto an F-35A Lightning II fifth-generation fighter aircraft during the Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2022. Monthly competitions provide an opportunity for load crews to earn their spot in the quarterly competitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

