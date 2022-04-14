52nd MXG hosts Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter Competition

Members of the 34th Fighter Generation Squadron pose for a photo after winning the Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter competition against Saber Nation’s F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft weapons load crew at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2022. The crews loaded an AIM-9X and a GBU-12 paramount while being evaluated on safety, reliability, technical proficiency and time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

