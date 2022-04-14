52nd MXG hosts Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter Competition

Staff Sgt. Jake Charloff, 34th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons crew team chief, prepares to load a GBU-12 paramount onto an F-35A Lightning II fifth-generation fighter aircraft during the Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2022. Prior to the competition, load crews prepared composite tool kits for an inspection and completed a written examination, both elements were calculated into their final score. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

