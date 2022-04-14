Staff Sgt. Jake Charloff, 34th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons crew team chief, secures a GBU-12 paramount onto an F-35A Lightning II fifth-generation fighter aircraft during the Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2022. The crews were tasked to load an AIM-9X and an GBU-12 paramount. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 04:47
|Photo ID:
|7149908
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-HH678-1091
|Resolution:
|5049x3453
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd MXG hosts Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter Competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT