52nd MXG hosts Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter Competition

Staff Sgt. Jake Charloff, 34th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons crew team chief, secures a GBU-12 paramount onto an F-35A Lightning II fifth-generation fighter aircraft during the Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2022. The crews were tasked to load an AIM-9X and an GBU-12 paramount. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

Date Taken: 04.14.2022
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE