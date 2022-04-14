Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd MXG hosts Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter Competition [Image 5 of 7]

    52nd MXG hosts Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter Competition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 480th Fighter Squadron load a GBU-12 paramount onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft during the Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2022. The competition trains Airmen to load the weapons onto the aircraft quickly and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    F-16
    F-35
    SpangdahlemAB
    34FS
    52MXG
    408FS

