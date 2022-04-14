52nd MXG hosts Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter Competition

Members of the 480th Fighter Squadron load a GBU-12 paramount onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft during the Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2022. The competition trains Airmen to load the weapons onto the aircraft quickly and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

