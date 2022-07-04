Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Leaders Visit Tooele Army Depot (TEAD)

    Community Leaders Visit Tooele Army Depot (TEAD)

    TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Kelly Haux 

    Tooele Army Depot

    City Mayors from Stockton, Tooele, Vernon and Grantsville observe the Pioneer Cemetery at Tooele Army Depot (TEAD), commending TEAD on their historical preservation and environmental resiliency projects at TEAD during their tour of the facilities on April 07, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 11:35
    Photo ID: 7148724
    VIRIN: 220407-O-OZ783-079
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UT, US 
    by Kelly Haux

    Community Leaders Visit Tooele Army Depot (TEAD)

    #JMC
    #TooeleArmyDepot
    #EnvironmentalResiliency #Community

