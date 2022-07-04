City Mayors from Stockton, Tooele, Vernon and Grantsville observe the Pioneer Cemetery at Tooele Army Depot (TEAD), commending TEAD on their historical preservation and environmental resiliency projects at TEAD during their tour of the facilities on April 07, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 11:35
|Photo ID:
|7148724
|VIRIN:
|220407-O-OZ783-079
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Leaders Visit Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) [Image 8 of 8], by Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community Leaders Visit Tooele Army Depot (TEAD)
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT