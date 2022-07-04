(Foreground): Colonel Dowgielewicz discusses Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) operations at the out load pad with Mayor Nando Meli (Stockton City) (Background): Mayor John Olson (Vernon city) listens to TEAD Base Operations out load Chief Clint Leatham on April 07, 2022.
|04.07.2022
|04.19.2022 11:35
|7148716
|220407-O-OZ783-453
|4161x2779
|2 MB
|TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UT, US
|0
|0
Community Leaders Visit Tooele Army Depot (TEAD)
