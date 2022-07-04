Community Leaders Visit Tooele Army Depot (TEAD)

Stockton City Mayor Nando Meli presses the detonation button for an open pit detonation at the Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) South detonation area as Mayor Debbie Winn (Tooele) and Mayor John Olson (Vernon) peer through a periscope in the blast protective bunker at TEAD on April 07, 2022.

Date Taken: 04.07.2022
Location: TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UT, US