    Community Leaders Visit Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) [Image 6 of 8]

    Community Leaders Visit Tooele Army Depot (TEAD)

    TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Kelly Haux 

    Tooele Army Depot

    Stockton City Mayor Nando Meli presses the detonation button for an open pit detonation at the Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) South detonation area as Mayor Debbie Winn (Tooele) and Mayor John Olson (Vernon) peer through a periscope in the blast protective bunker at TEAD on April 07, 2022.

    Community Leaders Visit Tooele Army Depot (TEAD)

