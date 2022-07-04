(From left to right): Councilman Scott Droubay –Erda; Mayor Nando Meli – Stockton; (Back) Grantsville City Planner Jesse Wilson; Former Stockton Mayor Thomas Karjola; Mayor Debbie Winn – Tooele; Mayor John Olson – Vernon and Mayor Neil Critchlow – Grantsville standing outside the detonation control bunker after an open pit explosive detonation on April 07, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 11:35
|Photo ID:
|7148715
|VIRIN:
|220407-O-OZ783-332
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Leaders Visit Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) [Image 8 of 8], by Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community Leaders Visit Tooele Army Depot (TEAD)
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT