Community Leaders Visit Tooele Army Depot (TEAD)

Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) Fire Fighter Chief Steve Griffith briefs former Stockton Mayor Thomas Karjola (Left) and Erda City Councilman Scott Droubay (Right) about the TEAD Fire Department capabilities and joint cooperation efforts with community Fire Departments on April 07, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 11:35
|Location:
|TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UT, US
