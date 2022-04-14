Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie [Image 1 of 6]

    ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, right, director, Air National Guard, walks on the flightline after exiting a U.S. Air Force MC-12W assigned to the 137th Special Operations, Oklahoma National Guard, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, April 14, 2022. During his visit, Loh had the opportunity to experience the MC-12W manned intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission first-hand during an hour-long sortie. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 20:01
    Photo ID: 7147909
    VIRIN: 220414-Z-AP992-1004
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 302.1 KB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    DANG
    Air National Guard director
    137th SOW
    137th Special Operations Wing

