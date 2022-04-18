Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ANG director visits 137th SOW

    ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, right, director, Air National Guard, walks on...... read more read more

    OK, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The 137th Special Operations Wing hosted Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director of the Air National Guard, during a visit to Will Rogers Air National Guard Base (WRANGB), Oklahoma City, April 14.

    Loh flew a one-hour mission on the U.S. Air Force MC-12W that simulated finding a high-value asset while working in the same airspace as multiple aircraft and with a U.S. Army assault force.

    “The crew on board the aircraft were stressed just like they would be overseas with multiple radios coming in and multiple players in the stack of aircraft,” Loh said. “It was very coordinated and there was clear, concise communications between crew members.”

    Captain Jose Hernandez-Chapa, a 137th SOW MC-12W pilot, who also works as an action officer for the ANG director’s action group, said all WRANGB squadrons were represented during the training flight.

    "Our aim was to show the capabilities of the MC-12W and how it is linked in joint environments to enable a total force infrastructure,” Hernandez-Chapa said. "[Loh] saw our professionalism and the standard we train to, as well as the training capabilities that surround the base complex.”

    Another example of the realistic training environments observed by Loh was an Air Combat Command-certified C-130 static aeromedical evacuation trainer used by Airmen of the 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. The evacuation trainer was most recently used in a knowledge exchange with doctors from the Azerbaijan Operational Capabilities Concept Battalion coordinated through the Oklahoma National Guard's State Partnership Program (SPP).

    After the flight, Loh met with commanders and Airmen from around the base to discuss how the 137th SOW regularly integrates with active, guard and reserve components as well as partners with multiple NATO allies and the SPP to provide joint training and collaboration opportunities.

    Loh said the 137th SOW’s focus on inter-service and multinational training is a gem many people do not get to see.

    "If you look at the new national military strategy, you’ll see that allies and partners are front and center," Loh said. "From a standpoint of being a center of excellence for manned intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms with air to ground training capabilities, the most important way the 137th will contribute to the future fight as a special operations force is those military to military engagements."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 20:02
    Story ID: 418721
    Location: OK, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG director visits 137th SOW, by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie
    ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie
    ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie
    ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie
    ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie
    ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Director of the Air National Guard
    137th SOW
    137th Special Operations Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT