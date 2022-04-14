ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie

A U.S. Air Force MC-12W assigned to the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma National Guard, taxis while carrying Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, across the flightline of Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, April 14, 2022. During his visit, Loh had the opportunity to experience the MC-12W manned intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission first-hand during an hour-long sortie. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

