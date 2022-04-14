From left: U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard (ANG); Col. Christopher Gries, commander, 137th Special Operations Wing (SOW), Oklahoma National Guard (OKNG), Maj. Adam Moiles, junior executive officer to the director, ANG; and Chief Master Sgt. Brain Brindle, command chief, 137th SOW, OKNG, all walk past a hangar at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, April 14, 2022. During his visit, Loh learned more about the 137th SOW’s MC-12W manned intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform, its regular engagement with NATO allies and its mission as a global force provider. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 20:01
|Photo ID:
|7147910
|VIRIN:
|220414-Z-AP992-1005
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|172.64 KB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
