    ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie [Image 2 of 6]

    ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    From left: U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard (ANG); Col. Christopher Gries, commander, 137th Special Operations Wing (SOW), Oklahoma National Guard (OKNG), Maj. Adam Moiles, junior executive officer to the director, ANG; and Chief Master Sgt. Brain Brindle, command chief, 137th SOW, OKNG, all walk past a hangar at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, April 14, 2022. During his visit, Loh learned more about the 137th SOW’s MC-12W manned intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform, its regular engagement with NATO allies and its mission as a global force provider. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    DANG
    Air National Guard director
    137th SOW
    137th Special Operations Wing

