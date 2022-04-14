From left: U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard (ANG); Col. Christopher Gries, commander, 137th Special Operations Wing (SOW), Oklahoma National Guard (OKNG), Maj. Adam Moiles, junior executive officer to the director, ANG; and Chief Master Sgt. Brain Brindle, command chief, 137th SOW, OKNG, all walk past a hangar at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, April 14, 2022. During his visit, Loh learned more about the 137th SOW’s MC-12W manned intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform, its regular engagement with NATO allies and its mission as a global force provider. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 20:01 Photo ID: 7147910 VIRIN: 220414-Z-AP992-1005 Resolution: 1500x1000 Size: 172.64 KB Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.