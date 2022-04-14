U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shelby Dreyer, left center, commander, Mission Support Group 137th Special Operations (SOW), Oklahoma National Guard (OKNG), speaks with Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, front right, director, Air National Guard, during his visit to Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, April 14, 2022. Loh engaged with wing leadership about their intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission, participated in an MC-12W mission-orientation flight, and met with some of the Airmen of the OKNG. (U.S. Air National photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 20:01 Photo ID: 7147911 VIRIN: 220414-Z-AP992-1006 Resolution: 1500x1000 Size: 350.47 KB Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.