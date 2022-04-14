ANG director visits 137th SOW, flies MC-12W sortie

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, front center, speaks with Airmen with the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma National Guard during a visit to Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, April 14, 2022. During his visit, Loh learned more about the wing’s MC-12W manned intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform, its regular engagement with NATO allies and its mission as a global force provider. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

