Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Pamperin and Staff Sgt. Marcel Emond, both crew chiefs assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing, Madison, Wisconsin, give a thumbs up while walking on the flight line of the Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing, Burlington, Vermont April 13, 2022. Pamperin and Emond have been training on the F-35 Lightning II as crew chiefs at the 158th Fighter Wing in Burlington for just over a year as part of the 115th Fighter Wing's transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the F-35. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

