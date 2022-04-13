Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing [Image 7 of 8]

    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing

    BURLINGTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, VT, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis 

    115th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Pamperin and Staff Sgt. Marcel Emond, both crew chiefs assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing, Madison, Wisconsin, give a thumbs up while walking on the flight line of the Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing, Burlington, Vermont April 13, 2022. Pamperin and Emond have been training on the F-35 Lightning II as crew chiefs at the 158th Fighter Wing in Burlington for just over a year as part of the 115th Fighter Wing's transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the F-35. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 14:20
    Photo ID: 7147441
    VIRIN: 220413-Z-HD478-1216
    Resolution: 3368x2406
    Size: 934.24 KB
    Location: BURLINGTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, VT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Cameron Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    crew chief
    Wisconsin Air National Guard
    158th Fighter Wing
    USAF
    115th Fighter Wing

