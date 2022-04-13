F-35 Lightning II Aircraft assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Burlington Air National Guard Base, Vermont prepare for takeoff April 13, 2022. The Vermont Air National Guard was the first unit of the Air National Guard to receive the 5th Generation fighter and Madison's 115th Fighter Wing is scheduled to be the second with the arrival of its first F-35 in spring of 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 14:20 Photo ID: 7147437 VIRIN: 220413-Z-HD478-1183 Resolution: 5252x3751 Size: 1.98 MB Location: BURLINGTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, VT, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Cameron Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.