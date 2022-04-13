U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Pamperin, a crew chief assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Madison, Wisconsin, prepares to launch an F-35 Lightning II Aircraft at the 158th Fighter Wing, Burlington Air National Guard Base, Vermont April 13, 2022. Pamperin and five others are temporarily assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing to receive training on the F-35 as Madison's 115th Fighter Wing is transitioning to the new aircraft in spring of 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 14:20 Photo ID: 7147439 VIRIN: 220413-Z-HD478-1132 Resolution: 3663x4579 Size: 1.9 MB Location: BURLINGTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, VT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Cameron Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.