    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing [Image 5 of 8]

    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing

    BURLINGTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, VT, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis 

    115th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Pamperin, a crew chief assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Madison, Wisconsin, prepares to launch an F-35 Lightning II Aircraft at the 158th Fighter Wing, Burlington Air National Guard Base, Vermont April 13, 2022. Pamperin and five others are temporarily assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing to receive training on the F-35 as Madison's 115th Fighter Wing is transitioning to the new aircraft in spring of 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

    crew chief
    Wisconsin Air National Guard
    158th Fighter Wing
    USAF
    115th Fighter Wing

