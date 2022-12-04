Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing [Image 2 of 8]

    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing

    BURLINGTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, VT, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis 

    115th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Bart Van Roo, the 115th Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Carroll, the 115th FW command chief, visit Wisconsin Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing as they train with the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard April 12, 2022. The Vermont ANG was the first guard unit to receive the F-35 Lightning II and the Wisconsin ANG is slated to be the second with the arrival of its first F-35 in spring 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 14:20
    Photo ID: 7147436
    VIRIN: 220412-Z-HD478-1015
    Resolution: 4947x3534
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: BURLINGTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, VT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Cameron Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing
    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing
    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing
    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing
    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing
    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing
    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing
    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin Air National Guard
    158th Fighter Wing
    USAF
    115th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT