Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. Bart Van Roo, the 115th Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brian Carroll, the 115th FW command chief, visit Wisconsin Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing as they train with the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard April 12, 2022. The Vermont ANG was the first guard unit to receive the F-35 Lightning II and the Wisconsin ANG is slated to be the second with the arrival of its first F-35 in spring 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

