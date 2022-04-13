Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcel Emond, a crew chief assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing, walks in front of a Vermont Air National Guard F-35 Lightning II aircraft April 13, 2022 at Burlington Air National Guard Base, Vermont. Emond has been training as a crew chief at the 158th Fighter Wing in Burlington for just over a year as part of the 115th Fighter Wing's transition to the F-35. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

