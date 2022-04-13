U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcel Emond, a crew chief assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing, walks in front of a Vermont Air National Guard F-35 Lightning II aircraft April 13, 2022 at Burlington Air National Guard Base, Vermont. Emond has been training as a crew chief at the 158th Fighter Wing in Burlington for just over a year as part of the 115th Fighter Wing's transition to the F-35. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 14:20
|Photo ID:
|7147438
|VIRIN:
|220413-Z-HD478-1087
|Resolution:
|4554x3253
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|BURLINGTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, VT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing
