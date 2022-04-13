Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing

    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing

    BURLINGTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, VT, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis 

    115th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcel Emond, a crew chief assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing, walks in front of a Vermont Air National Guard F-35 Lightning II aircraft April 13, 2022 at Burlington Air National Guard Base, Vermont. Emond has been training as a crew chief at the 158th Fighter Wing in Burlington for just over a year as part of the 115th Fighter Wing's transition to the F-35. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 14:20
    Location: BURLINGTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, VT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Cameron Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin Air National Guard
    158th Fighter Wing
    USAF
    115th Fighter Wing
    F-35 Lightning II Aircraft

