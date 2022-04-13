Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing [Image 6 of 8]

    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing

    BURLINGTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, VT, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis 

    115th Fighter Wing

    An F-35 Lightning II Aircraft assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Burlington Air National Guard Base, Vermont takes off April 13, 2022 from Burlington International Airport, Vermont. The Vermont Air National Guard was the first unit of the Air National Guard to receive the 5th Generation fighter and Madison's 115th Fighter Wing is scheduled to be the second with the arrival of its first F-35 in spring of 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 14:20
    Photo ID: 7147440
    VIRIN: 220413-Z-HD478-1328
    Resolution: 3825x2732
    Size: 932.04 KB
    Location: BURLINGTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, VT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Cameron Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing
    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing
    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing
    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing
    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing
    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing
    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing
    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airmen lead the way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin Air National Guard
    158th Fighter Wing
    USAF
    115th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT