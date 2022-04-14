Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command [Image 4 of 12]

    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Cmdr. Andrew Thom, oncoming commanding officer of the "Grey Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, right, and Commander, Carrier Air Wing 8 Capt. Daryl Trent conduct a flyby over USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a VAQ-142 change of command ceremony, April 14, 2022. Thom, from Yorktown, Virginia, relieved Cmdr. Andrew Imperatore during the aerial change of command. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)

