VAQ-142 Change of Command

Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, "Gray Wolves," assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, held an airborne change of command ceremony aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), April 14.



A flyover was conducted by VAQ-142’s relieving and departing commanding officers, signifying a farewell flight for Cmdr. Andrew Imperatore, the departing commanding officer, and a welcoming flight for Cmdr. Andrew Thom, the relieving commanding officer.



During Imperatore’s command, he developed and implemented a robust training plan, enabling the completion of 239 Growler Weapons and Tactics Program events, the qualification of two Strike Leads, three Suppression of Enemy Air Defense Package Commanders and six Mission Commanders. He consistently pushed his junior officers to earn advanced qualification, leading to 12 EA/18G Naval Air Training and operating Procedures Standardization Instructors, while increasing Sailor retention with 36 reenlistments.



“Commander Imperatore is a passionate individual who has the ability to motivate people,” said Thom. “Commander Imperatore put a huge emphasis on teamwork. He was very motivating and brought a group of Sailors toward a common purpose. I am excited to keep that up and take the squadron to the next step here on the USS Gerald R. Ford and CAG 8.”



Thom, a native of Yorktown, Virginia, commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps, receiving his Naval Aviator Wings in 2005.



“I am looking forward to the ability to make a positive impact,” said Thom. “I would like to bring a sense of empowering my Sailors to take ownership of their piece of our mission success and to know they are entrusted to perform their jobs without oversight.”



“I want us to do the best we can,” said Thom. “I want to make this a productive, safe and exciting place to come to work where we are excited for mission accomplishment, to treat each other like family, like the Gray Wolves that we are, continuing to do great things, and however I can do that, I am excited for the opportunity.”



CVW-8 consists of eight aircraft squadrons flying FA-18E/F Super Hornets, E-2D Hawkeyes, and MH-60R/S Seahawks. More than 1,500 personnel are assigned to CVW-8, part of Carrier Strike Group Twelve.



