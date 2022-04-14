Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command [Image 11 of 12]

    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Commander Andrew Imperatore, the "Gray Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron’s (VAQ) 142 off-going commanding officer, bids farewell to colleagues in USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) ready room 1 prior to his change of command, April 14, 2022. Cmdr. Andrew Thom, oncoming VAQ-142 commanding officer from Yorktown, Virginia, relieved Imperatore during the aerial VAQ-142 change of command. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Slavicek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 05:32
    Photo ID: 7146821
    VIRIN: 220414-N-GT999-1014
    Resolution: 3830x2736
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command
    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command
    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command
    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command
    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command
    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command
    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command
    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command
    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command
    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command
    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command
    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VAQ-142 Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT