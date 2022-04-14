VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command

Commander Andrew Imperatore, the "Gray Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron’s (VAQ) 142 off-going commanding officer, bids farewell to colleagues in USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) ready room 1 prior to his change of command, April 14, 2022. Cmdr. Andrew Thom, oncoming VAQ-142 commanding officer from Yorktown, Virginia, relieved Imperatore during the aerial VAQ-142 change of command. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Slavicek)

