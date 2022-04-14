VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command

Sailors aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) watch Commander, Carrier Air Wing 8 Capt. Daryl Trent, left, and Cmdr. Andrew Thom, oncoming commanding officer of the "Grey Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, flyby during a VAQ-142 change of command ceremony, April 14, 2022. Thom, from Yorktown, Virginia, relieved Cmdr. Andrew Imperatore during the aerial change of command. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)

