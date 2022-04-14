VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command

Cmdr. Andrew Imperatore, front, off-going commanding officer of the "Grey Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, prepares to depart the formation of Cmdr. Andrew Thom, right, oncoming VAQ-142 commanding officer, and Commander, Carrier Air Wing 8 Capt. Daryl Trent during a VAQ-142 change of command ceremony, April 14, 2022. Thom, from Yorktown, Virginia, relieved Cmdr. Andrew Imperatore during the aerial change of command. USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 72) is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)

