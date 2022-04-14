Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command [Image 1 of 12]

    VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Cmdr. Andrew Imperatore, front, off-going commanding officer of the "Grey Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, prepares to depart the formation of Cmdr. Andrew Thom, right, oncoming VAQ-142 commanding officer, and Commander, Carrier Air Wing 8 Capt. Daryl Trent during a VAQ-142 change of command ceremony, April 14, 2022. Thom, from Yorktown, Virginia, relieved Cmdr. Andrew Imperatore during the aerial change of command. USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 72) is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)

    This work, VAQ-142 Aerial Change of Command [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VAQ-142 Change of Command

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    conac

