U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa command chief, speaks with U.S. Army (Ret) Staff Sergeant Michael Murphy, Team US competitor, before a sitting volleyball match at the Invictus Games 2022, April 17, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands. This year, Team US will compete adaptive sporting competitions during the Invictus Games 2022, including indoor rowing, archery, powerlifting, wheelchair basketball, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

