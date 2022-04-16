U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa command chief, speaks with Team US competitors before the Invictus Games 2022 opening ceremonies, April 16, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands. Team US participates in the Invictus Games to highlight the importance of adaptive sports for U.S. wounded, ill and injured service members’ rehabilitation and recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

