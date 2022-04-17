U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa command chief, and Suzie Schwartz, wife of retired Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Norton Schwartz, cheer on a member of Team US during the Invictus Games 2022, April 17, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands. Team US has participated in the last three Invictus Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

