U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa command, speaks with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman (Ret) Brett Campfield, Team US competitor, before the Invictus Games 2022 opening ceremonies, April 16, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands. More than 60 wounded, ill and injured service members make up Team US from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Having been postponed since 2020, Team US has been preparing to compete on the international adaptive sporting stage for three years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2022 Date Posted: 04.17.2022 13:45 Photo ID: 7146512 VIRIN: 220417-F-MI569-0307 Resolution: 5100x3743 Size: 2.97 MB Location: THE HAGUE, NL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Invictus Games 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.