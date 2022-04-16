U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Fabrienne Burnett, Air Force Personnel Center Airman and Family Care Directorate superintendent, pose for a picture with Team US competitors before the Invictus Games 2022 opening ceremonies, April 16, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands. More than 60 wounded, ill and injured service members make up Team US from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Having been postponed since 2020, Team U.S. has been preparing to compete on the international adaptive sporting stage for three years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

Date Taken: 04.16.2022 Location: THE HAGUE, NL