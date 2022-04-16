Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invictus Games 2022 [Image 1 of 6]

    Invictus Games 2022

    THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa command chief, shakes the hand of U.S. Air Force (Ret) Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada, Team US competitor, before the Invictus Games 2022 opening ceremonies, April 16, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands. Team US has participated in the last 3 Invictus Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 13:45
    Photo ID: 7146510
    VIRIN: 220417-F-MI569-0238
    Resolution: 4670x3182
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: THE HAGUE, NL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #IG22 #InvictusGames #TheHague

