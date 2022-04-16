U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa command chief, shakes the hand of U.S. Air Force (Ret) Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada, Team US competitor, before the Invictus Games 2022 opening ceremonies, April 16, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands. Team US has participated in the last 3 Invictus Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 13:45
|Photo ID:
|7146510
|VIRIN:
|220417-F-MI569-0238
|Resolution:
|4670x3182
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|THE HAGUE, NL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Invictus Games 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
