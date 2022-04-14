Makin Island Conducts ACV Training with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division

220415-N-XK047-1273



PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Christopher Spell guides an Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) assigned to the 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division from the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 15. The two-day waterborne training evolution focused on safety and transport capabilities for both the Navy and Marine Corps and is part of a larger training plan to refine tactics and doctrine for amphibious operations. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

