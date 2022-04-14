Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island General Stores at Work

    Makin Island General Stores at Work

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220414-N-XK047-2014

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2022) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Deandre Kidd scans repair parts in general supply storage aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 14. Logistic Specialists are responsible for ordering, processing and tracking supplies needed in shipboard operations.. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.16.2022 16:59
    Photo ID: 7146235
    VIRIN: 220414-N-XK047-2014
    Resolution: 6145x3057
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    by PO3 Eloise Johnson

    Makin Island General Stores at Work
    Supply
    Storage
    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI

