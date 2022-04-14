220414-N-XK047-2014



PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2022) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Deandre Kidd scans repair parts in general supply storage aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 14. Logistic Specialists are responsible for ordering, processing and tracking supplies needed in shipboard operations.. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.16.2022 16:59 Photo ID: 7146235 VIRIN: 220414-N-XK047-2014 Resolution: 6145x3057 Size: 1.7 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island General Stores at Work [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.