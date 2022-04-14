Makin Island Conducts ACV Training with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division

220415-N-XK047-1054



PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2022) – Sgt. Joseph Hatch, a Marine Assault Amphibious Vehicle Crewman with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, checks the tire suspension of an Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during waterborne training in the Pacific Ocean, April 15. The two-day waterborne training evolution focused on safety and transport capabilities for both the Navy and Marine Corps and is part of a larger training plan to refine tactics and doctrine for amphibious operations. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.16.2022 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN