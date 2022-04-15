Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Conducts ACV Training with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division [Image 6 of 12]

    Makin Island Conducts ACV Training with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220415-N-VS068-1027

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2022) - An Amphibious Combat Vehicle with the 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, approaches the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during waterborne training in the Pacific Ocean, April 15. The two-day waterborne training evolution focused on safety and transport capabilities for both the Navy and Marine Corps and is part of a larger training plan to refine tactics and doctrine for amphibious operations. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmabrecht)

    This work, Makin Island Conducts ACV Training with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division [Image 12 of 12], by SN Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor
    AMPHIBIOUS
    LHD 8
    MKI
    ACV

