    Makin Island Conducts ACV Training with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division [Image 1 of 12]

    Makin Island Conducts ACV Training with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220415-N-NY430-1005

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2022) – Operations Specialist 1st Class James Asper plots the course of an Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) launched from the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 15. During an ACVs transit from the ship to shore, Operations Specialists relay detailed transiting information for a pre-planned course. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.16.2022 16:59
    Photo ID: 7146233
    VIRIN: 220415-N-NY430-1005
    Resolution: 3691x5537
    Size: 825.87 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Conducts ACV Training with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

