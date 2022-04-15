Makin Island Conducts ACV Training with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division

220415-N-NY430-1005



PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2022) – Operations Specialist 1st Class James Asper plots the course of an Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) launched from the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 15. During an ACVs transit from the ship to shore, Operations Specialists relay detailed transiting information for a pre-planned course. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

