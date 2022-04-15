220415-N-VS068-1034



PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2022) - An Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) with the 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, in the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during waterborne training in the Pacific Ocean, April 15. The two-day waterborne training evolution focused on safety and transport capabilities for both the Navy and Marine Corps and is part of a larger training plan to refine tactics and doctrine for amphibious operations. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)

This work, Makin Island Conducts ACV Training with 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division [Image 12 of 12], by SN Kendra Helmbrecht