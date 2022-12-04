220412-N-XC372-1194 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Apr. 12, 2022) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, left, presents a lei to The Honorable Rajnath Singh, Indian Minister of Defense, upon landing for a scheduled visit to USINDOPACOM Headquarters. While in Hawaii, Aquilino and Singh discussed how to advance the India-U.S. Major Defense Partnership in accordance with the objectives agreed to at the fourth India-U.S. Ministerial Dialogue. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7145868
|VIRIN:
|220412-N-XC372-1194
|Resolution:
|5152x3680
|Size:
|974.05 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts the Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT