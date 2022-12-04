Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts the Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh [Image 4 of 16]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts the Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony J Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    220412-N-XC372-1163 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Apr. 12, 2022) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, right, and staff members prepare to greet The Honorable Rajnath Singh, Indian Minister of Defense, upon landing for a scheduled visit to USINDOPACOM Headquarters. While in Hawaii, Aquilino and Singh discussed how to advance the India-U.S. Major Defense Partnership in accordance with the objectives agreed to at the fourth India-U.S. Ministerial Dialogue. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Indo-Pacific
    India Minister of Defense
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    Rajnath Singh

