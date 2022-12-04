220412-N-XC372-1289 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Apr. 12, 2022) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, salutes The Honorable Rajnath Singh, Indian Minister of Defense, before leaving Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. While in Hawaii, Aquilino and Singh discussed how to advance the India-U.S. Major Defense Partnership in accordance with the objectives agreed to at the fourth India-U.S. Ministerial Dialogue. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 19:50 Photo ID: 7145870 VIRIN: 220412-N-XC372-1289 Resolution: 5230x3736 Size: 909.35 KB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts the Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.