U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts the Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh

220413-N-XC372-1135 CAMP H. M. SMITH, Hawaii (Apr. 13, 2022) The Honorable Rajnath Singh, Indian Minister of Defense, right, greets Rear Adm. Pamela Miller, Command Surgeon at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, following an honors ceremony at USINDOPACOM Headquarters. While in Hawaii, Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of USINDOPACOM, and Singh discussed how to advance the India-U.S. Major Defense Partnership in accordance with the objectives agreed to at the fourth India-U.S. Ministerial Dialogue. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

