220413-N-XC372-1135 CAMP H. M. SMITH, Hawaii (Apr. 13, 2022) The Honorable Rajnath Singh, Indian Minister of Defense, right, greets Rear Adm. Pamela Miller, Command Surgeon at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, following an honors ceremony at USINDOPACOM Headquarters. While in Hawaii, Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of USINDOPACOM, and Singh discussed how to advance the India-U.S. Major Defense Partnership in accordance with the objectives agreed to at the fourth India-U.S. Ministerial Dialogue. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7145878
|VIRIN:
|220413-N-XC372-1135
|Resolution:
|5911x3933
|Size:
|940.4 KB
|Location:
|CAMP H. M. SMITH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts the Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
