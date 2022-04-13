Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts the Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh [Image 11 of 16]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts the Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh

    CAMP H. M. SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony J Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    220413-N-XC372-1032 CAMP H. M. SMITH, Hawaii (Apr. 13, 2022) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, right, and The Honorable Rajnath Singh, Indian Minister of Defense, salute during an honors ceremony at USINDOPACOM Headquarters. While in Hawaii, Aquilino and Singh discussed how to advance the India-U.S. Major Defense Partnership in accordance with the objectives agreed to at the fourth India-U.S. Ministerial Dialogue. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 19:50
    Photo ID: 7145873
    VIRIN: 220413-N-XC372-1032
    Resolution: 5475x3643
    Size: 860.22 KB
    Location: CAMP H. M. SMITH, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts the Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Indo-Pacific
    India Minister of Defense
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    Rajnath Singh

