U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts the Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh

220413-N-XC372-1049 CAMP H. M. SMITH, Hawaii (Apr. 13, 2022) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, left, introduces The Honorable Rajnath Singh, Indian Minister of Defense, to Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, Deputy Commander of USINDOPACOM, right, following an honors ceremony at USINDOPACOM Headquarters. While in Hawaii, Aquilino and Singh discussed how to advance the India-U.S. Major Defense Partnership in accordance with the objectives agreed to at the fourth India-U.S. Ministerial Dialogue. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

