HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise

220414-N-GW654-1419 EL CENTRO, Calif. (Apr. 14, 2022) – Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces Pacific, center left, observes unmanned operations conducted by pilots and aircrewman assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21. HSC-21 participated in a proof of concept showing the capabilities of Manned Unmanned Teaming (MUMT) by utilizing both manned and unmanned aircraft to accomplish a mission, which included manned refueling of MH-60s assisted by two CH-53E Super Stallions assigned to the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 361 (HMH-361), and MUMT search and rescue operations utilizing an unmanned MQ-8B and two manned MH-60S. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. McCoy)

