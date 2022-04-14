Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise [Image 4 of 8]

    HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olympia McCoy 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    220414-N-GW654-1103 EL CENTRO, Calif. (Apr. 14, 2022) – Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces , pilots an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, April 14. HSC-21 participated in a dynamic proof-of-concept event in which two MH-60S helicopters conducted search and rescue operations alongside an MQ-8B Firescout unmanned aircraft system. Also during the event, two CH-53E Super Stallions assigned to the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 361 (HMH-361) conducted aerial refueling of the MH-60Ss. The event demonstrated the advanced capabilities and capacity inherent in operations that incorporate manned-unmanned teaming. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. McCoy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 18:02
    Photo ID: 7145826
    VIRIN: 220414-N-GW654-1103
    Resolution: 4926x3079
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Olympia McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise
    HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise
    HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise
    HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise
    HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise
    HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise
    HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise
    HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commander Naval Air Forces
    Vice Admiral Kenneth Whitesell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT