    HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise [Image 2 of 8]

    HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sara Eshleman 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    220413-N-EV253-1325 EL CENTRO, Calif. (Apr. 13, 2022) – An MQ-8B Firescout, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, is recovered following a personnel recovery exercise in a simulated contested environment, April 13. HSC-21 participated in a dynamic proof-of-concept event in which two MH-60S helicopters conducted search and rescue operations alongside an MQ-8B Firescout unmanned aircraft system. Also during the event, two CH-53E Super Stallions assigned to the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 361 (HMH-361) conducted aerial refueling of the MH-60Ss. The event demonstrated the advanced capabilities and capacity inherent in operations that incorporate manned-unmanned teaming. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 18:02
    Photo ID: 7145824
    VIRIN: 220413-N-EV253-1325
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pilot
    MH-60S
    U.S. Navy
    HSC-3
    Merlins
    Class "A" mishap'

