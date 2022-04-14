HSC 21, HMH 361 Conduct MUMT Training Exercise

220414-N-GW654-1480 EL CENTRO, Calif. (Apr. 14, 2022) – Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces Pacific, pilots an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21. HSC-21 participated in a proof of concept showing the capabilities of Manned Unmanned Teaming (MUMT) by utilizing both manned and unmanned aircraft to accomplish a mission, which included manned refueling of MH-60s assisted by two CH-53E Super Stallions assigned to the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 361 (HMH-361), and MUMT search and rescue operations utilizing an unmanned MQ-8B and two manned MH-60S. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. McCoy)

